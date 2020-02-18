Channel 4 Worker Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Scare At UK Broadcaster

A member of staff at British broadcaster Channel 4 has tested negative for coronavirus following fears he contracted the disease during a vacation in China last month.

The employee, who has not been identified by Channel 4, was escorted from the company’s Horseferry Road headquarters in London last week by National Health Service staff in protective clothing.

The worker took a precautionary test for coronavirus and received the results on Tuesday, which showed that he had not been infected. He is said to have been feeling better in recent days, but has remained at home as a precautionary measure.

The Guardian reported last week that the individual became ill 10 days after returning to work from a trip to China. He did not, however, visit Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, or other affected areas.

Channel 4 staff were informed about the matter, and the worker’s negative test is likely to be a source of some relief for colleagues who worked closely with him.

Nine people in England have tested positive for coronavirus, with eight of those individuals now discharged from hospital. The World Health Organization has declared the disease a global emergency, with the death toll hitting 1,875 on Tuesday. More than 73,000 people are infected worldwide.