Channel 4 Preps Coronavirus Documentary ‘The Race Against The Virus’ From ‘Inside The Factory’ Producer Voltage TV

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored at at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Channel 4 is prepping a documentary on the deadly Coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,000 people.

The British broadcaster has ordered The Race Against The Virus from Voltage TV. The “science thriller” will feature access to labs and scientists across the globe that are spearheading the response to the current pandemic threat.

This comes as the coronavirus outbreak has reached a “decisive point” according to World Health Organization boss Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Around the world, more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries have been infected with nearly 2,800 dead, the majority in China’s Hubei province.

It was commissioned by C4’s Head of Specialist Factual, Fatima Salaria and will be exec produced by Voltage TV’s Sanjay Singhal. The film is in production and will air this summer.

Salaria said, “It’s the biggest science story of the year, with incredible complexity and an extraordinary narrative that’s changing by the minute.”

Singhal added, “We can all worry about what happens next but this film will focus on those who have the pressure and responsibility to try to do something about it.”