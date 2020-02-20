EXCLUSIVE: Dubai-based Cercamon has boarded international sales on Paper Spiders, starring Lili Taylor, Stefania LaVie Owen and Peyton List. The drama will be handled by Cercamon outside North America and will be proffered to buyers, including a promo reel, at the EFM which kicks off today in Berlin.

The film is directed by Inon Shampanier and is based on his and Natalie Shampanier’s original screenplay. It tells a bittersweet coming of age story in the shadow of mental illness. Recently-widowed Dawn experiences growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie plans to move away for college. An altercation with a hostile new neighbor aggravates Dawn’s condition and she begins to show signs of paranoid delusions. Melanie attempts a series of interventions to help her mom, but Dawn’s paranoia spirals out of control. Challenging Dawn’s reality of persecution threatens to destroy their loving relationship. Melanie is forced to make the toughest of choices as she struggles to keep her mother afloat.

Shampanier calls it “a story of love, loss and healing, which captures the struggle to save someone you love who is afflicted by problems that are out of your control. It was a true labor of love for the entire crew and cast, including the wonderful Peyton List, Ian Nelson, Max Casella, David Rasche, Michael Cyril Creighton and Tom Papa.”

Paper Spiders is currently in post-production and is produced by Anne Clements’ Idiot Savant Pictures and Ash Christian’s Cranium Entertainment. Paradigm is repping North American rights.