CBS Television Stations’ Betty Ellen Berlamino Joins The CW As EVP Distribution

The CW has named former CBS Television Stations executive Betty Allen Berlamino as EVP Distribution. In her new role, Berlamino will be responsible for all network distribution and affiliate relations at The CW and serve as the network’s primary liaison with its station groups and MVPDs. The CW’s affiliate marketing activities will be jointly managed by both Berlamino and Rick Haskins, President, Streaming & Chief Brand Officer. She will report to Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW network.

“In an ever-evolving broadcast television distribution landscape, our partnerships with our affiliate stations continue to be critical to the success of our overall business strategy. Betty Ellen is the ideal executive to lead The CW’s distribution efforts as we look for new ways to grow and enhance our network distribution platforms,” said Pedowitz. “Betty Ellen’s industry knowledge, relationships and local media experience will make her an invaluable addition to The CW’s leadership team.”

Berlamino moves to The CW from CBS Television Stations, where she served as SVP and Director of Sales since 2015. Berlamino earlier spent three years as Vice President & General Manager of the CBS owned television station WLNY where she led the integration of the previously privately held company into the CBS portfolio.

Before joining CBS, Berlamino spent 17 years with WPIX-TV, the New York affiliate of The CW, including nearly 10 years as the station’s President and General Manager. While in this role, Berlamino also led the Tribune New York Foundation that worked to improve the vitality of cultural offerings in the community and enhance broadcasting and journalism. During this time, Berlamino also led Care 4 Kids, a local, grass roots organization that was designed to raise money for local children’s charities.

Early in her career, she was the local sales manager of KTLA Los Angeles for six years. She began her career in local sales at KCOP in Los Angeles.