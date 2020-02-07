CBS Orders Drama Pilots ‘Good Sam’ From Katie Wech & ‘Out The Door’ From Evan Katz

CBS has ordered two more drama pilots, bringing its total to six so far for the 2020 development season. They are Good Sam, from writer Katie Wech (BH90210), Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions; and Out The Door from 24 veteran Evan Katz and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Television Studios, where Urman and Bruckheimer are under deals, is the studio for both.

Written by Wech, Good Sam centers on a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein for Sutton St. Productions.

Wech also is set to write and executive produce drama FML which recently sold to ABC with Sabrina Wind and her ABC Studios-based Windpower Entertainment. Most recently, Wech was a writer on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. Wech also wrote The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the Liane Moriarty book, which received a pilot order earlier at ABC last season. Wech previously worked with Urman as co-executive producer on Jane the Virgin.

Urman created and executive produced Jane The Virgin, which aired for five seasons on the CW. She currently serves as executive producer on the CW’s Charmed. Her previous writing and producing credits include Emily Owens, MD, Gilmore Girls, 90210 and Lipstick Jungle. She also wrote the screenplay for the 2011 feature film Something Borrowed.

In Out the Door, written by Katz, upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, an LAPD detective who just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Katz executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Jerry Bruckheimer TV also has crime drama Bent from writer Vaun Wilmott set at CBS, along with multi-camera workplace comedy CDC from Superior Donuts co-developers/executive producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan and Picture It Productions. Both are produced by CBS TV Studios.

Katz was a writer/executive producer on 24 and the 24: Live Another Day limited event series on Fox. He also co-created/executive produced the 24: Legacy reboot. His resume also includes stints on Body of Proof and JAG.

Good Sam and Out The Door join CBS drama pilots Clarice, The Equalizer, Ways & Means and The Lincoln Lawyer, which was ordered straight-to-series.