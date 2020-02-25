CBS News Veteran Alison Pepper Becomes Agent At CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Former 60 Minutes Senior Producer Alison Pepper, who spent almost two decades at CBS’ newsmagazine franchise, is switching to agenting. She has joined Creative Artists Agency as an Agent in its Television – News & Sports Media department.

Based in CAA’s New York office, Pepper will represent talent, hosts, on-air personalities and producers. She will report into Jeff Jacobs and Nick Khan, Co-Heads, Television – News & Sports Media.

CAA

Pepper has spent virtually her entire career at CBS News, where she landed a job as a page right out of college in May 2000. She joined 60 Minutes II as an associate the following year before segueing to the mothership 60 Minute program in 2004.

During her tenure at the venerable newsmagazine, most recently as senior producer, she was responsible for helping manage the broadcast, in addition to identifying and hiring new reporters.

Concurrently with her 60 Minutes duties, Pepper served as CBS News’ Executive Director of recruitment and development for four years, where she hired a number of journalists of diverse background into CBS News and helped promote dozens of others within CBS. She also created the CBS News Associates Program, a highly competitive entry-level program designed to identify talented aspiring journalists, which has brought in more than 100 new journalists into CBS News.

Since leaving CBS News in April, Pepper most recently did a stint as Head of Content for Kindustry.