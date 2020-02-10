CBS News Names Jenna Gibson As Managing Editorial Producer

Political producer Jenna Gibson has been named managing editorial producer at CBS News. In her newly expanded role, Gibson will continue to manage major political and international guest bookings while taking on additional editorial responsibilities, as well as coordinate political contributors across the Network.

“Jenna has played a key role in some of our highest-profile political bookings at CBS News,” said Chris Isham, CBS News vice president and Washington bureau chief. “As we head into 2020 and beyond, Jenna will be a central part of our political coverage and play an important role in our expanding efforts to produce engaging and original journalism.”

Gibson was previously a senior editorial producer where she oversaw political bookings for CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News, and CBS News coverage for special events. She negotiated CBS This Morning’s historic broadcast, live from the White House, and has landed interviews with every living president of the United States, including the first back-to-back interview with President Donald Trump. Additionally, she was responsible for the Network coordination of exclusive conversations with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gibson has been with CBS News since 2012 as a political producer and previously spent six years at Fox News where she supervised the Washington booking unit.