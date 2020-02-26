Debate Viewership Still Strong: CBS Draws More Than 13 Million, Early Numbers Show

CBS News hosts the 2020 Democratic Debate in Charleston, SC on February 25, 2020.Pictured (top row L-R): Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer. Bottom row L-R: FACE THE NATION anchor Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King, CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, and 60 MINUTES correspondent Bill WhitakerPhoto: Evelyn Hockstein/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CBS drew an average audience of more than 13 million viewers in primetime Tuesday for the South Carolina presidential debate, against showing strong interest in the Democratic primary, according to early numbers.

The figures were fast national numbers from Nielsen and subject to revision later Wednesday, but they indicate a possible rise in broadcast viewership for a debate. For its coverage of the Las Vegas debate last week, NBC drew 12.1 million viewers. Combined with MSNBC’s 7.7 million viewers, the debate drew almost 20 million, setting a record for a Democratic primary matchup.

The total TV viewership of the South Carolina debate will be even higher, as the figures do not include numbers for BET’s simulcast. Final figures will be released later Wednesday.

Related Story A Chaotic Debate Likely Means More Confusion In Democratic Race

CBS’ post-debate coverage drew 5.5 million viewers, according to the early numbers.

The raucous debate featured rivals of Bernie Sanders going on the attack against the front-runner, as well as moments where it became difficult for the moderators to control candidates from talking over one another.

The event was the final debate before the South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries. That likely means that one or more of the debate participants will drop out by the time of the next debate, scheduled for March 15 in Phoenix.

Elsewhere in primetime, NBC’s The Voice (1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 8.53M viewers) made its Tuesday debut and was off a tenth from its Monday season premiere. It was followed by This Is Us (1.4, 7.07M), which was up a tenth and gained in viewers. They gave the network the second-best numbers overall Tuesday behind CBS’ debate coverage. New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.18M) followed and was even.

Fox meanwhile aired a special 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 8 PM (0.6, 2.13M), leading into the season finale of the Gordon Ramsay-led reality show at 9 PM (0.6, 2.02M). Both ratings were on par with the previous week.

Other notable programs Tuesday included ABC’s For Life (0.6, 2.49M) and the CW’s The Flash (0.4, 1.18M), both even week over week.