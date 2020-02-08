‘Cats,’ ‘Madea’ and ‘Rambo’ Top Razzie Nominations

Victoria (Francesca Hayward) and Munkustrap (Robbie Fairchild) in "Cats," co-written and directed by Tom Hooper.

The Razzie nominations are out and Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood cleaned up.

The Golden Raspberry Foundation announced its picks for 2019’s worst achievements in film one day before the Academy Awards honor the industry’s best.

Cats, which the Razzie folks described as a “widely derided feline flop,” picked up eight nods, including worst picture. A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood also received eight nominations, including worst picture.

Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and played four roles in A Madea Family Funeral, received up multiple nods — worst screenplay, worst actress, worst screen combo, and two worst supporting actor nominations.

The Razzie Award winners are usually announced the day before the Oscars. But according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, the schedule was changed this year due to the Oscar ceremony being moved up in February. The Razzie Awards date will be announced later.

Related Story Peter Bart: Oscar-Season Frenzy Dooms Some Movies With Big Budgets And Wobbly Reviews

Below is the full list of nominees for the 40th Annual Razzie Awards.

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Hellboy (2019)

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin