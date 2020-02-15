Caroline Flack Dies: The British Presenter Of ‘Love Island’ Was 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the British version of Love Island, has died at the age of 40, her family has said.

Flack, who has been a presenter on UK television since 2002, was found dead at her home in London. A lawyer for the Flack family told Sky News that she died by suicide.

In a statement, the family said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack was due to go on trial on March 4 for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, during an incident at her London home on December 12. She denied the charge.

The allegations resulted in her stepping down as the host of ITV2’s Love Island for the winter season this year. She was replaced by Laura Whitmore, but ITV made clear that the door was open for her return.

Flack had hosted Love Island since 2015 and, before that, was a fixture on British TV screens in shows including The X Factor spinoff The Xtra Factor. She also appeared as a guest on the likes of Loose Women and Celebrity Juice, and triumphed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Jameela Jamil, who worked as a TV presenter in the UK before starring in The Good Place, was among those who voiced shock at the news. “Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is f******g horrendous,” she tweeted. Presenter Eamonn Holmes added: “Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace.”

TV agent Jonathan Shalit said: “Caroline Flack was an extraordinarily talented warm friendly delightful individual who had not a bad bone in her body. She only gave joy and a smile to all those who came into contact with her.”