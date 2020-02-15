ITV Pulls Saturday’s ‘Love Island,’ Channel 4 Ditches ‘The Surjury’ After Caroline Flack Death

Following the death of British TV presenter Caroline Flack on Saturday, ITV and Channel 4 are changing their schedules.

ITV’s youth channel ITV2 pulled Love Island: Unseen Bits soon after the news of Flack’s death broke on Saturday evening local time. It was replaced by an episode of home video show You’ve Been Framed!.

Flack was the former presenter of Love Island and ITV said everyone on the show is “shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.” ITV did not comment on whether the remainder of the Love Island series will broadcast over the next two weeks.

It is the first winter season in the show’s history and Flack was replaced as host by Laura Whitmore after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, the tennis player Lewis Burton. Flack denied the charge.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 announced that it will not broadcast a new show fronted by Flack, called The Surjury, which wrapped filming late last year.

Produced by Gobstopper Television, it was Flack’s first show for Channel 4 and featured a 12-strong jury of the public deciding if people get the cosmetic surgery they’ve always dreamed of.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends. Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.”