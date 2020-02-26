Canneseries Lineup Includes Apple’s First UK Scripted Original ‘Trying’; Gale Anne Hurd To Head Jury

Canneseries has revealed its competition lineup and jury as it enters its third year of premiering international drama alongside the Mip TV market on the French Riviera.

Among 10 television series (see below) in competition at the event, which takes place from March 27 to April 1, is Apple’s first British scripted project Trying. The BBC Studios comedy stars Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Rafe Spall and Cuckoo actress Esther Smith as a couple having problems conceiving, while Imelda Staunton also features.

Out of competition series being screened include Greg Daniels’ half-hour sci-fi romantic satire Upload, which has been picked up for series by Amazon, and Disney+ show The Mandalorian. The Canneseries short-form competition will be announced on Thursday.

The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd will preside over the Canneseries jury. She will be joined by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, writer and director Tawfik Abu Wael, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, French actress Camille Cottin and Dutch actress Katja Herbers.

Elsewhere, Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff will be the guest of honor, while Transparent star Judith Light will receive an Icon award and Everything Sucks actress Sydney Sweeney will be named a Rising Star.

“Canneseries’ aim is to showcase creative, daring and innovative series in all formats in the magical setting of the Palais des Festivals et Congrès in Cannes”, said artistic director Albin Lewi.

Competition selection

257 Reasons To Live

Atlantic Crossing

Dignity

Kidnapping

Losing Alic

Man in Room 301

Partisan

The Grave

Top Dog

Trying

Out of competition

The Walking Dead (Season 1)

Upload

Validé

The Mandalorian

Le Bureau des Légendes