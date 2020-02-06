Cameron Boyce’s Final Film ‘Runt’ To Make World Premiere At Mammoth Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The Mammoth Film Festival has added Runt to its 2020 lineup. The indie feature, which will make its world premiere at the fest, was the last film of the late Cameron Boyce. The festival will take place February 27-March 2 in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Boyce, who was best known for his role as Carlos in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, stars in the film as Cal, a teenage boy who, after a troubling incident transpires, proves to be a young man with a take-no-prisoners attitude. The film was directed by William Coakley and based on a script by him, Christian Van Gregg, and Armand Constantine.

Runt will debut on February 29 at 1PM and will have a second public screening March 2 at 5PM to close out the festival. Victor and Libby Boyce (Cameron Boyce Foundation) are expected to attend. Boyce sadly passed last year in July due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy.

The 3rd annual Mammoth Film Festival will also include the world premiere of Tony Hawk’s Pretending I’m Superman as well as the Quentin Tarantino documentary QT8: The First Eight. The fest will also feature the world premiere of Juliet Landau and Deverill Weekes’ docuseries The Undead Series starring Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Nathan Fillion, Robert Patrick, Joss Whedon and Tim Burton. The six-part anthology spotlights the vampire phenomenon. In addition, Zac Efron’s Off the Grid will also premiere and there will be a 30th Anniversary screening of Back to the Future III. Read the full Mammoth Film Festival lineup here.