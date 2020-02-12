Nick Rowland’s Irish Crime Drama ‘Calm With Horses’ Acquired By Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Calm With Horses, the Irish crime drama from Nick Rowland (Ripper Street, Hard Sun) in his feature film directing debut. The pic, which bowed at the Toronto Film Festival and is executive produced by Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan, stars Peaky Blinders alum Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Ned Dennehy.

The Joe Murtagh-penned script is set in darkest rural Ireland, where ex-boxer Douglas “Arm” Armstrong (Jarvis) has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, while also trying to be a good father to his autistic 5-year-old son. Torn between these two families, Arm’s loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

The pic is a DMC Film, Element Pictures production in association with Altitude Film Entertainment, developed and co-financed by Film4 and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland with the participation of the Western Region Audiovisual Producer’s Fund/WRAP Fund. Daniel Emmerson is producer.

Fassbender and McCaughan executive produce with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Sam Lavender, Sue Bruce-Smith, Daniel Battsek, Will Clarke, Mike Runagall, Celine Haddad and Sarah Dillon. Rory Gilmartin and Kate Glover are co-producers.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban along with Altitude Film Sales and CAA Media Finance for the filmmakers.