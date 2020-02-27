Caleb Ruminer, Angel Parker, Catherine Dent Among Five Cast In NBC Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Carter alum Caleb Ruminer is set as a lead in NBC drama pilot La Brea, and Angel Parker (Marvel’s Runaways), Catherine Dent (The Shield), Veronica St. Clair (Unbelievable) and Jag Bal (Supernatural) have been cast as series regulars in the project from writer David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

In La Brea, written by Appelbaum, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son (Ruminer) from father (Raymond-James) and daughter (Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Ruminer is Josh Wolcott, Claire and Gavin’s son. Bal portrays Scott Hasan, a well-meaning guy who is a survivor in the sinkhole. Parker will play a renowned geologist who is a leading expert on sinkholes. Dent will play Jessica Wolcott, Gavin’s older sister and a high-powered attorney. St. Clair is Riley Glass, Dr. Glass’ daughter and a high achiever.

Appelbaum executive produces with Ken Woodruff, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Universal TV is the studio.

Ruminer is possibly best known for his role as Crash Mason on MTV’s Finding Carter. He’ll next be seen on the second season of anthology series Dirty John on USA Network. He’s repped by manager Shepard E. Smith at Archetype and Buchwald.

Bal’s TV credits include guest roles on Supernatural, Beyond and Zoo, among others.

Parker is coming off a series regular role in Marvel’s Runaways for Hulu. She recurred on FX’s The Strain for FX and NBC’s Trial & Error, and she recently guest-starred on ABC’s The Rookie. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.

Dent recently recurred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and How to Get Away With Murder. She will be seen next in the upcoming Kevin Hart-produced Lil Dicky FX series, Dave. She’s repped by Artists & Representatives.

La Brea is St. Clair’s first series regular role. She has previously guest-starred on Unbelievable and 13 Reasons Why. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.