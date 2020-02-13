CAA Signs Chris O’Dowd

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA and Tony Award-nominated Chris O’Dowd.

O’Dowd will star in the upcoming Theodore Melfi-directed feature drama The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy. The Irish born actor is known for such movies as the hit Universal Paul Feig-Judd Apatow comedy Bridesmaids, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, Melfi’s St. Vincent, Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Christopher Guest’s Mascots.

On TV he has starred in the Epix series Get Shorty opposite Ray Romano, The IT Crowd, Lena Dunham’s Girls, HBO’s Family Tree and Moone Boy, which O’Dowd wrote, directed, and starred in. Moone Boy won an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy, two IFTAs for Best Entertainment Programme, and the British Comedy Award for Best Sitcom. O’Dowd also won a Primetime Emmy last year for SundanceTV’s State of the Union in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. He’s a three-time BAFTA nominee for Moone Boy (best scripted comedy), The IT Crowd (Best male performance in a comedy program) and the Rising Star Award.

On stage, he earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Lennie in John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, opposite James Franco. He also starred in Anna Mackmin’s Under the Blue Sky with Catherine Tate and Francesa Anis at the Duke of York Theatre in the West End.

O’Dowd continues to be represented by Gordon and French in the UK and managed by 3 Arts Entertainment.