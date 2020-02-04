CAA Signs Adèle Haenel, Award-Winning ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’ Star

EXCLUSIVE: Portrait Of A Lady On Fire star Adèle Haenel has signed with CAA. The multi-award winning French actress recently received a Best Actress César nomination for her role in Céline Sciamma’s Portrait, and previously took the prize for 2014’s Les Combattants (Love At First Fight).

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Golden Globe and BAFTA this year, despite not being the official French submission to the Academy Awards. The drama releases in the U.S. via Neon on February 14.

Haenel’s other credits include last year’s Deerskin; 2017’s BPM (which was France’s entry for the Oscars); the Dardenne brothers’ The Unknown Girl in 2016; 2013’s Suzanne; 2011’s House Of Tolerance from Bertrand Bonello; and Sciamma’s 2007 breakout Water Lillies. In total, she has been nominated for six César Awards. Along with the lead honor for Love At First Fight, she also won Supporting Actress for Suzanne.

Haenel has also made headlines recently after accusing French director Christophe Ruggia of sexually harassing her from the age of 12. Ruggia was indicted by Paris prosecutors in mid-January. The actress initially said she would not pursue legal action as she believed “justice ignores” victims in her situation, but reversed the decision and ultimately filed an official complaint.

She did not previously have U.S. representation and continues to be repped in France by Elizabeth Simpson and Elisabeth Tanner at Time-Art.