‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan’s Longtime Rep Scott Henderson Leaves Paradigm; Heading To CAA

EXCLUSIVE: A big move just happened. Scott Henderson is leaving Paradigm and we hear he’s heading to CAA.

Henderson reps Aquaman director and Conjuring franchise architect James Wan, who counts well over $6.3 billion at the global box office (in directing, EP and producing credits) and the rep has been with the hitmaker for quite some time. Other filmmakers include The Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell, Shazam! and Annabelle Creation director David F. Sandberg and Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston, among others.

Whannell’s Invisible Man is coming out February 28. Sandberg is attached to direct a Shazam! sequel for New Line due out on April 1, 2022.

The following memo was sent out to Paradigm staffers today from boss Sam Gores:

From: Sam Gores

Sent: Tuesday, February 11, 2020







Sadly we will be parting ways with Scott Henderson. As much as we love and respect Scott, we were unable to finalize his new deal. Of course, we wish Scott the best.

Sam

