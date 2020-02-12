Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Acquires 11 Local TV Stations For $305 Million

Allen Media Broadcasting, a division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, said Tuesday that it has closed on the acquisition of 11 broadcast television stations from USA Television Holdings LLC and USA Television MidAmerica Holdings LLC (collectively, USA TV) for $305 million.

“These stations are dedicated to their local communities and this transaction will enable them to become even stronger on both their broadcast and digital platforms,” said USA Television CEO Robert Prather, Jr.

Allen added that his company is committed to expanding its broadcast holdings.

“Over the past six months we’ve invested nearly $500 million to acquire best-in-class, top-tier, broadcast network affiliates,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “We plan to invest approximately $10 billion to acquire ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox television stations over the next three years with the goal of being one of the largest broadcast television groups in America.”

Here are the newly acquired stations and their markets:

WAAY WAAY-D2

Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, AL

WFFT

Ft. Wayne, IN

KEZI KEZI-D2 KEZI-D3

Eugene, OR

KNVN KNVN-DT2 KHSL KHSL-D2 KHSL-D5

Chico-Redding, CA

WTVA WLOV* WTVA-D2

Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS

KDRV KRDV-D2

Medford-Klamath Falls, OR

KIMT KIMT-D2 KIMT-D3

Rochester, MN – Mason City, IA – Austin, MN

WTHI WTHI-D2 WTHI-D3

Terre Haute, IN

WLFI WLFI-D2 WLFI-D3

Lafayette, IN