‘Bunk’d’ Renewed For Season 5 By Disney Channel

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be more fun ahead at Camp Kikiwaka. Disney Channel has renewed its hit summer camp comedy series Bunk’d for a fifth season. Additionally, executive producer Erin Dunlap, who teamed with EP Phil Baker on season 4, will return as sole showrunner for the new season. Dunlap will focus on development and other projects for the channel. Production will begin in fall 2020.

Created by Pamela Eells O’Connell, Bunk’d began as a spinoff to Disney Channel’s hit series Jessie (2011-15) and remains Disney Channel’s #1 series for Kids and Girls 6-11.

“Bunk’d has long been a strong ratings driver for Disney Channel, with funny, relatable characters and storylines that continue to resonate with kids everywhere,” said Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels Worldwide,We’re very excited to embark on a fifth season with Erin and the talented young cast as they head off for another summer at Camp Kikiwaka. We also look forward to continuing our relationship with Phil, who brought us the blockbuster series Good Luck, Charlie, as he works on developing new and exciting projects.”

Returning series regulars include Miranda May as cheerful camp owner Lou; Mallory James Mahoney (Disney Channel’s Adventures in Babysitting), Raphael Alejandro (ABC’s Once Upon a Time) and Will Buie Jr. (Gifted) as the lovable but mischievous campers; Shelby Simmons (Andi Mack) and Israel Johnson (Schooled) as their quirky but well-intentioned counselors.

Bunk’d hails from It’s a Laugh Productions.