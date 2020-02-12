Bruce Willis To Star In Action-Sci-Fi ‘Cosmic Sin’, The Exchange To Launch Movie At EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis is attached to lead sci-if-action feature Cosmic Sin, which The Exchange will launch sales on at the upcoming EFM.

The project will follow a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

Currently in pre-production, the film comes from co-writers and directors Corey Large and Edward Drake and is being produced by Large, an exec producer on movies including The November Man and It Follows. Large and Drake recently wrote Willis-starrer Breach, which is in post-production.

Action icon Willis most recently shot Emmett-Furla duo Open Source and Survive The Night.

The Exchange’s EFM line-up includes Peter Dinklage, Noomi Rapace and Sophia Lillis starrer The Thicket, Zoe Saldana’s Key Hole Garden and Anna Faris pic Summer Madness.

Willis is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.