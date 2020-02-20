Bruce Willis Thriller ‘Open Source’ Sells To Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has swopped on U.S. rights to Open Source, the upcoming action thriller starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalf.

Pic is being directed by Matt Eskandari, from a screenplay by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo. Also starring are Natalia Eva Marie (Inconceivable) and Lala Kent (Trauma Center). Project is in post and Vertical will release theatrically in the fall.

The story follows a billionaire tech CEO (Willis) who hires a team of fearless mercenaries to protect a piece of technology that, if exposed, could destroy the world. Their mission becomes even higher risk when the CEO’s daughter is kidnapped by an extremely dangerous terrorist group who will stop at nothing to obtain the tech.

Producers are Randall Emmett and George Furla at Emmett Furla Oasis Films, who negotiated the U.S. deal with Peter Jarowey and Rich Goldberg at Vertical. Highland Film Group is handling international sales at EFM.

Shaun Sanghani, Alex Eckert, and Tim Sullivan also produced. Executive producers on the movie are Michael J. Hoover, Don Thompson, Constantine Furla, Lee Broda, Ted Fox, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, and Ceasar Richbow. The film was produced by Emmett Furla Oasis Films and SSS Entertainment/SSS Film Capital.

“Open Source was developed over the last five years from concept to script to screen and we couldn’t be happier with the cast and production team we’ve put together for this picture. We’re excited for audiences to experience this thrilling and pertinent story,” said Alex Eckert of Emmett Furla Oasis Films.

“Open Source is an action-packed thrill ride with an exceptional cast sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We’re excited to bring this high-intensity film to US audiences later this year,” said Rich Goldberg of Vertical.