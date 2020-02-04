Bruce Dern Wraps Horror Pic ‘Hellblazers’; Image Nation CEO Moves To Twofour54; Myriad Boards ‘Fatima’ – Global Briefs

Above is a first shot of two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern in Hellblazers, Justin Lee’s upcoming action-horror film that recently shot in California. Also starring are Billy Zane and Tony Todd. The story, set in the late 1980s, follows a satanic cult that has singular focus of unleashing hell on Earth. With the help of an ancient incantation, they conjure a demon, and its members are tasked with feeding it the populous of a nearby small southwestern town. Adrienne Barbeau, Courtney Gains, John Kassir, and Meg Foster also feature. Producers are Benetone Films, Legion XIII, TB FILMS, and Origo Financial Services.

Michael Garin, who has served as CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi for nine years, has moved to take up the reins at twofour54, a media hub that provides support to more than 500 media firms in the region. The nationally owned outfit, named after the geographic coordinates of Abu Dhabi, is a key driver of the region’s growing content creation scene. Its work includes partnering with Image Nation on Inheritance, the first Arabic soap opera, and overseeing production services on Netflix’s 6 Underground, which shot in the UAE capital. Garin’s career has seen him hold posts at Time Inc, banking firm ING, and the Abu Dhabi Media Company. He also co-founded a U.S. TV outfit that would eventually become Lorimar-Telepictures. Image Nation, a leading producer in the region, now begins its search for a new CEO.

Los Angeles-based sales company Myriad Pictures will handles international rights on Fatima, Marco Pontecorvo’s pic that tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. The cast features Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate), Lúcia Moniz (Love, Actually), Joaquim de Almeida (Queen Of The South) and Goran Visnjic (Beginners) with Sonia Braga (Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel. Picturehouse owns U.S. rights and is planning to release the movie on more than 1000 screens from April 24. Myriad will launch the titles to buyers at the upcoming EFM in Berlin.