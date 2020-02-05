Broadway Video’s Above Average & M. Blair Breard Team On Production Services Offering For Scripted Content

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway Video’s Above Average Productions and veteran film and television producer M. Blair Breard are teaming to create a new production services offering focused exclusively on premium scripted content.

Breard and Above Average say the partnership will leverage Breard’s production expertise, approach to creative producing, and deep industry relationships with Above Average’s established production services infrastructure. Breard and Above Average will continue to develop projects independently.

Breard has received six Primetime Emmy nominations, including three for FX’s Louie on which she served as an executive producer for all five seasons. She also was an executive producer on FX’s Baskets and Better Things as well as Amazon’s One Mississippi and the web series Horace and Pete. She recently served as executive producer on ITV’s Strangers, and produced the feature The Half Of It with Anthony Bregman of Likely Story for Netflix, written and directed by Alice Wu. Breard also just wrapped the Untitled Paul Simms pilot for FX directed by Jonathan Krisel.

Above Average is known for working with top comedians, writers, and directors such as SNL‘s Leslie Jones, John Cena, Bryan Tucker, Deb Kaplan & Harry Elfont, Chioke Nassor, and Katie Rich. The digital entertainment company produced the half-hour comedy Liza on Demand, multiple WarnerMedia cable series, multiple NBCU Digital Labs shows and numerous award-winning digital series. Above Average and Ms. Breard are headquartered in New York, but will continue to work in Los Angeles and around the world.

Said Marc Lieberman, President, Above Average Productions: “We see a tremendous demand from linear and streaming platforms for first class, creator-driven production services. We are lucky to have found a partner in Blair, one of the most respected and beloved hands-on producers in the industry, who is aligned with Above Average’s ethos of putting creative and talent first.”

Said Breard: “Along with Marc and the team at Above Average, we are creating a full-service production services offering that combines creative and physical production, and positions talent for success. We are excited to deliver a hands-on, focused approach that creates compelling content without compromising on quality.”