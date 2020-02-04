Broadway In Hollywood To Kick Off New Season With ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘Aida’ And More

For the second straight year, Broadway in Hollywood is bringing several popular New York shows to Los Angeles.

As part of the 2020-21 season, the shows will take place at the Dolby and Pantages theatres in the heart of Hollywood. This season’s productions include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!; The Cher Show; Tootsie; Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida; Pretty Woman: The Musical; Moulin Route! The Musical; and Disney’s The Lion King.

“Last year we were blown away by the positive response to our season announcement,” Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb said in a statement today. “This season includes a celebration of a Grammy & Oscar-winning entertainment icon, a ground-breaking re-imagining of a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, a side-splitting laugh out loud comedy musical, a hit screen to Broadway adaptation that is set on Hollywood Boulevard, two smash-hit Disney favorites, and one of the sexiest Spectacular Spectaculars that Broadway has ever seen!”

Last year’s productions drew more than a million visitors to Hollywood from across the region. Season tickets are now on sale, and current season ticket holders can renew their seats.

Below are details and schedules for the shows.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!

Dolby Theatre

November 3 – 22, 2020

2019 Tony Award Winner: Best Musical Revival

THE CHER SHOW

Dolby Theatre

March 23 – April 11, 2021

The show previously won two Tony Awards

Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA

Dolby Theatre

May 13 – June 5, 2021

The winner of four Tony Awards returns to the stages of North America

TOOTSIE

Dolby Theatre

April 13 – May 2, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical

Dolby Theatre

June 8 – 27, 2021

Disney’s THE LION KING

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 25 – September 5, 2021

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022