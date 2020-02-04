Broadway In Hollywood To Kick Off New Season With ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘Aida’ And More

For the second straight year, Broadway in Hollywood is bringing several popular New York shows to Los Angeles.
As part of the 2020-21 season, the shows will take place at the Dolby and Pantages theatres in the heart of Hollywood. This season’s productions include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!; The Cher Show; Tootsie; Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida; Pretty Woman: The Musical; Moulin Route! The Musical; and Disney’s The Lion King.
“Last year we were blown away by the positive response to our season announcement,” Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb said in a statement today. “This season includes a celebration of a Grammy & Oscar-winning entertainment icon, a ground-breaking re-imagining of a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, a side-splitting laugh out loud comedy musical, a hit screen to Broadway adaptation that is set on Hollywood Boulevard, two smash-hit Disney favorites, and one of the sexiest Spectacular Spectaculars that Broadway has ever seen!”
Last year’s productions drew more than a million visitors to Hollywood from across the region. Season tickets are now on sale, and current season ticket holders can renew their seats.
Below are details and schedules for the shows.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!
Dolby Theatre
November 3 – 22, 2020
2019 Tony Award Winner: Best Musical Revival
THE CHER SHOW
Dolby Theatre
March 23 – April 11, 2021
The show previously won two Tony Awards
Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA
Dolby Theatre
May 13 – June 5, 2021
The winner of four Tony Awards returns to the stages of North America
TOOTSIE
Dolby Theatre
April 13 – May 2, 2021
PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical
Dolby Theatre
June 8 – 27, 2021
Disney’s THE LION KING
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
June 25 – September 5, 2021
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
October 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022
