Controversial Britt McHenry Of ‘UN-PC’ On Fox Nation Has Brain Tumor, Will Undergo Surgery

Controversial Fox Nation host Britt McHenry has a brain tumor and will undergo surgery. The 33-year-old McHenry revealed the condition in a Twitter post.

McHenry has worked for ESPN and joined Fox News in 2018. She is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday after getting an MRI for her neck and brain earlier in the week.

“I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,” McHenry wrote. “Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service and spin-off from Fox News Channel. McHenry hosts the service’s UN-PC show. McHenry has had a contentious relationship with her employers. She sued Fox News in December 2019, accusing the network of being a “sanctuary for sexual harassers.” McHenry had co-hosted the UN-PC show with Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch. In October, McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

According to the 31-page lawsuit filed today in the Southern District of New York (read it here), Murdoch’s inappropriate behavior began shortly after their first meeting in August 2018. In addition to the text messages, McHenry claims that Murdoch grabbed her in a forceful manner.

“For months in 2018, Ms. McHenry was crudely sexually harassed by her co-host at Fox News, the broadcast home of serial sexual predators Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes,” the lawsuit stated. “The co-host threatened to send her a ‘dick pic’ over text message, told her he liked her buttocks and legs, and speculated what Ms. McHenry would be like after sexual intercourse. When Ms. McHenry complained to Fox News Human Resources and management, Fox News asked what Ms. McHenry did to provoke her harasser.”

Fox News said in a statement, “Ms. McHenry’s lawsuit recycles the same allegations she filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights in October, to which we filed a response on Friday. As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”

McHenry made waves earlier when she claimed on Twitter that she was laid off from ESPN because she was “white” and “made too much.” She was among those axed from the sports cable network in one of its first rounds of cost-cutting.

She brought up her dismissal on Twitter after being taunted about being dropped from NFL coverage. She was laid off by ESPN in 2017, claiming upon her exit that her conservative views were stifled.

In a reply to the Deadspin web site, McHenry tried to walk back some of her comments, saying, “I think there were a number of factors into laying me off.”

But McHenry earlier said she may explore her firing in a forthcoming book. “Trust me, I wouldn’t make a claim without proof. One day in a book. One day soon.”

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.