U.S. Streamer BritBox Picks Up Latest Season Of Oddball UK Comedy ‘Inside No. 9’ & Sets Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: The latest season of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s oddball dark comedy Inside No. 9 is coming to U.S. streamer BritBox.

The digital platform, which is backed by BBC Studios and ITV, is to exclusively launch the fifth season of the show on March 17. This comes after the show launched on BBC Two in the UK earlier this month. The service currently airs the first four seasons of the comedy, which has been running since 2014.

Created by and featuring Shearsmith and Pemberton, who created The League of Gentlemen, Inside No. 9 is an anthology of darkly comic tales all take place inside a location that ties back to the number nine. Whether it’s a room in a popular resort or the top floor of a luxury hotel, the stories quickly go from innocent to insidious often with a killer of a twist ending.

Season five features guest appearances from David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Maxine Peake (Shameless) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk).

The first three episodes have aired in the UK and have been getting much attention, particularly the opening episode, dubbed The Referee’s A Wanker, with Morrissey playing a soccer ref set for retirement.

It joins upcoming series such as The Victim starring Kelly Macdonald and the upcoming A Confession starring Martin Freeman, which both launch this spring.

“Inside No. 9 is a unique show that has become a fan favorite because of its genuinely unexpected twists,” said Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox. “Anthology series remain just as popular as ever, and we are looking forward to many more seasons of this particular one on our platform.”