‘Briarpatch’ Moving To Mondays Following ‘WWE Raw’

USA Network freshman series Briarpatch is moving from its current slot on Thursdays at 10/9c to Mondays at 11 pm beginning this Monday, February 24. The move comes two weeks after its season premiere. Showrunner Andy Greenwald revealed the news via Twitter, suggesting that the popularity of WWE wrestling could give the show a ratings boost. “Apparently this has more to do with the popularity of wrestling than it does anything else – so I’m very happy to welcome our new kayfabe friends aboard!,” Greenwald wrote.

Briarpatch premiered on Feb. 6 with 528,000 total viewers and a .09 rating in the 18-49 demo. But those numbers dropped to 357,000 viewers/.07 in the second episode, down 32.39% in viewers and down 22.22% in the demo. WWE Raw averages more than 2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo on Monday nights.

Briarpatch stars Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. It follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.

Based on the Ross Thomas novel, Briarpatch was written for television by Greenwald, who executive produces alongside Mr. Robot and Homecoming‘s Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Amirpour also served as an executive producer on the pilot. In addition to her starring role, Dawson is a producer on the series.