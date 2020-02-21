BPG Media & Foundation Media Form Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Blueprint Group, through their company, BPG Media, and Foundation Media, have formed a partnership bringing both companies together to expand their collective reach in film, TV, and music.

This union will enable both firms to execute together an expansive film and television development/production slate focused on cutting edge content. The new partnership will also bolster their collective roster of talent and allow both firms to capitalize on their entertainment positioning and provide a platform for strategic growth.

Foundation Media has been developing and executing an entertainment strategy in partnership with Build-A-Bear Workshop which has resulted in many multi-year deals including Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions for movie content, Warner Brother’s Arts Music Division for the creation of the Build-A-Bear Record label, The Hallmark Channel and MUSE Entertainment, as well as the recently announced deals with iHeart Media for Build-A-Bear Radio and Warner Chappell for Build-A-Bear Music Publishing. Upcoming projects include New York Times best-selling author Aaron Blabey’s Bad Guys with Dreamworks Animation, Thelma the Unicorn with Netflix, and Build-A-Bear’s Honey Girls with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Also in development are BPG Media’s soon to be announced new music series Signing Power, the episodic drama Sneeze, and Projects Renovation a feel good-reality series focused on changing some of America’s most challenged housing communities.

The combined executive team includes Foundation Media’s Patrick Hughes, Timothy Temper, Harvey Russell, Pablito Vasquez, Idris Abdul Wahid, Bill Perlman, Darci Price, Jason Weiss, Bobby Valiatti, and Harsh Khurana and BPG Media’s Jean Nelson, Cortez Bryant, Dwayne “Heat” Williams, Brad Rubens, Shawn Gee, Al Branch, Brian Calhoun and Matt Ferrigno.

“This new partnership consists of visionaries in every aspect of entertainment who collectively are excited to make daring and bold moves that help create and nurture generation defining projects and artists. At BPG/Foundation, the art and artist come first. We then create a short-and long-term business plan to execute accordingly. This way of doing business aligns perfectly with the creative partnership culture both companies have pursued individually and will now have together. We could not be more excited to begin this journey” said Patrick Hughes, Founder, Foundation Media

“We at BPG Media are very excited about this new venture with Foundation Media. BPG Media has been ready to embark on this new direction in film and TV and have been waiting for the right partners to come along with the same mindset, idealism and innovative strategies, and the same aggressive and take-charge attitude. We finally found all of those in Foundation Media. They are free, outside-the-box thinkers like us and are not afraid to take chances, control the narrative of their own destiny and win. We at BPG Media work together as a team, as one unit with one common goal, to attain excellence! By combining forces with Foundation Media, we now are a one stop shop that will not achieve anything less than greatness!” said Jean Nelson, Co-CEO BPG Media/President BPG Records

The deal was put together by BPG Media’s Dwayne “Heat” Williams and Foundation Media’s Timothy Temper.