‘Bosch’ Renewed For 7th & Final Season By Amazon

Bosch is getting an early renewal and an end date. Amazon has picked up a seventh and final season of its hit drama series starring Titus Welliver and based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books. The renewal comes ahead of Bosch’s sixth-season premiere later in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7. It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end, and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to,” said Connelly.

“This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot,” Connelly continued. “We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest-running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me. The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.”

Related Story Sony Pictures TV Chairman Mike Hopkins Exits For Top Amazon Job Overseeing Video Entertainment

Bosch is Amazon’s longest-running original series by a wide margin.

“Bosch was one of our first Amazon Originals, and it helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “It has been a pleasure to work with Eric, Henrik [Bastin], Michael, Pieter Jan [Brugge], Dan [Pyne], Titus and the entire Bosch team. We’re delighted that we get to spend another season with Harry Bosch and conclude this wonderful television series for our Prime Video customers.”

Drawing from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch (Welliver) and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade.

“I’m delighted that Bosch is returning for its seventh and final season,” said Bastin, Partner and CEO of Fabrik Entertainment. “Producing Bosch has been an amazing journey, and my deepest gratitude goes to Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer and executive producer Pieter Jan Brugge. It would have been impossible without their creative vision, talent and kindness. I feel proud knowing that we put everything we’ve got into the series and that we gave the fans all we had. I would also like to thank Amazon for their unwavering support and engagement from the very beginning of this project and throughout all seven seasons. Jen, Vernon, Marc, Albert and Brian, thanks! It has been a blast!”

Produced by Fabrik, a Red Arrow Studios company, Bosch was developed for television by Overmyer (Treme, The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Streets) and is executive produced by Welliver, Brugge (Heat, The Insider, The Clearing), Bastin (The 100 Code, American Odyssey, The Comedians), Connelly, Overmyer, Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners, Fracture, The Manchurian Candidate), James Baker and Bo Stehmeier.