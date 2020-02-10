‘Bombshell’ Completes Fox News Trip With Oscar Win For Makeup And Hairstyling

UPDATED with video: Bombshell recorded a widely expected win at the Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling, with Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker honored for turning cast members into real-life players in the drama surrounding Fox News.

Hiro read a brief acceptance speech from a card, saluting producer and star Charlize Theron, who portrayed Megyn Kelly in the film.

“We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Charlize Theron,” Hiro said. “You’re amazing. You’re an amazing actor and producer. Your compassion, love and care made this film possible. Because of your bravery and passion, we are able to set a new bar in the makeup industry and create a new way to tell stories. ”

Bombshell depicts the events surrounding the era of Ailes (played by John Lithgow in the film). Those years were marked by a dominant performance in the ratings and the minting of stars like Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity and Kelly but also by numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Former anchor Gretchen Carlson (played by Nicole Kidman) brought the story to public attention with her 2016 lawsuit.

Hiro developed precise prosthetics for Kidman, Lithgow and others. He has been nominated for four Oscars, winning in 2018 for Darkest Hour.

Statistically, Hiro’s win bucked some trends. Nearly three-quarters of all winners in the category since it was created in 1981 have also had the most total nominations. That wasn’t the case with Bombshell, which had six total nominations.

Bombshell also didn’t have a nomination for costume design, which is what the winner in Makeup and Hairstyling has had more than 50% of the time.