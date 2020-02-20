‘Bodyguard’ Creator Jed Mercurio’s HTM To Produce Bomb Thriller ‘Trigger Point’ For ITV Starring Vicky McClure

EXCLUSIVE: Line of Duty and This Is England star Vicky McClure is to front a bomb squad drama for ITV, produced by HTM Television, the production company set up by Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio.

Trigger Point is a six-part thriller, written by new writer Daniel Brierley, that follows counter terrorism policing and the terrifying work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Set in London, Trigger Point, follows the ‘expo’ officers, who risk their lives daily on the long walk towards danger. Death is always just a heartbeat away.

McClure, who also starred in Broadchurch, plays front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative. Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It’s a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?

The series, which films later this year, is the second commission for Mercurio’s HTM Television, which is a joint venture with Episodes and Flack producer Hat Trick Productions. In November, the company secured BBC detective drama Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt, written by new writer Chris Brandon.

Trigger Point was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill and will be exec produced by Mercurio, Hat Trick boss Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey for HTM Television, with Julia Stannard serving as producer.

The drama is Daniel Brierley’s debut television drama commission. He is a screenwriter with several short films to his credit including My Face Is In Space, Checkpoint and Graceland. He is part of the TV bursary scheme, funded by the industry body, ScreenSkills with UK based production company, Dancing Ledge, with the aim of encouraging top screenwriters to mentor an up-and-coming writer of their choice. Jed Mercurio has chosen to mentor Daniel Brierley and Trigger Point is a direct result of the ScreenSkills scheme to develop new writing talent.

McClure, “So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

ITV’s Polly Hill said, “Trigger Point has you on the edge of your seat from the start. It’s a brilliant script by Daniel and I can’t believe this is his first commission. I’m delighted to be working with Jed who knows better than anyone how to bring these thrillers to screen and Vicky is the perfect Lana. It’s a fabulous team and an exciting show for ITV.”

Jed Mercurio said, “Everyone at HTM Television is honoured Vicky McClure will star in Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley’s breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. We’re immensely grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for giving this opportunity to a brand-new writer.”

Daniel Brierley added, “I’m thrilled to be working with Jed, HTM and ITV to bring Trigger Point to the screen. I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”