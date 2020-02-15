Controversial Gang Saga ‘Blue Story’ Release Date Moved By Paramount

Paramount Pictures has moved the controversial gang film Blue Story to a March 20 exclusive opening.

Blue Story is directed by Onwubolu, who is known as Rapman on his successful YouTube videos. His film tells of two London youths whose lives are scarred by gang warfare. Its showing in the UK sparked a mass brawl at a weekend screening, causing at least two cinema chains to pull it from theaters.

The fight, which occurred in Birmingham in central England, involved around 100 people, including someone wielding a machete. Seven police officers were injured trying to quell the brawl.

The March 20 date will have competition from Paramount’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, the comedy/horror film Deerskin from Greenwich Entertainment, the animated Children of the Sea from Fathom Events, a limited release of the comedy Phoenix, Oregon from Aspiration Entertainment, and the Sony Pictures dramedy The Climb.

Paramount also said its Monster Problems is again on the move. Originally set for March 6 of his year, it was bumped to April 17, and now will go wide on Feb. 12, 2021. The film, starring Dylan O’Brien, is a coming-of-age story about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters.

Its tentative competition in Feb. 2021 includes the Walt Disney fantasy Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Awkwafina, and an untitled Universal romantic comedy.