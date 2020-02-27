‘Blood Relative’: Tyrone Marshall Brown To Co-Star In Fox Drama Pilot

Tyrone Marshall Brown (Love Is___) is set as a lead opposite Tate Donovan and Melissa Leo in the Fox pilot Blood Relative, a forensic genealogy-themed crime drama from writer-producer Chris Levinson and producer Liza Chasin, Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, which will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.



Blood Relative is based on James Renner’s 2018 article “Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries,” about Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick and Dr. Margaret Press, who have combined their genealogy expertise to push the boundaries of forensic science and help law enforcement identify Joe and Jane Does and track down serial killers.

Written by Levinson and Renner and to be directed by Phillip Noyce, Blood Relative centers on genetic genealogy, the best new tool in crime scene forensics, and nobody knows it like Louise Kelly (Leo). Too bad she’s impossible to deal with.

Brown will play Detective Brick Doughty, a homicide detective and John Kelly’s (Donovan) partner. A bit of a wiseass, when he and John catch a rough case, the suicide of a man everyone thought was murdered twenty years ago, it’s Brick’s idea to take the case to Lou, John’s genius if idiosyncratic sister. Is it altruism, or is Brick trying to stay a step ahead of the game?

Levinson and Renner executive produce with Noyce and Chasin via her 3 Dot Productions.

Brown is best known for his lead role in OWN’s original series Love Is___. He most recently played Naturi Naughton’s boyfriend Quinton in the sixth and final season of the hit Starz series, Power. On the film side, Brown is best known for his supporting lead in Gun Hill Road, which earned a Grand Jury Prize Nomination at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management.