‘Bless This Mess’ Lake Bell Inks Pod Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Bless This Mess co-creator and star Lake Bell is expanding her relationship with the studio behind the hit ABC comedy series. Bell has signed a pod deal for her Lake Bell Prod. banner at 20th Century Fox TV, a label of Disney Television Studios.

“Lake Bell is a creative force of nature whose incredible talent extends from acting and directing to writing and producing,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “Her hard work and creativity have helped make Bless This Mess into the hilarious, original and warm series we adore. We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell great stories with Lake for multiple platforms.”

Bell co-created and co-wrote the ABC single-camera comedy Bless This Mess along with Elizabeth Meriwether. She stars in the show, now in its second season, opposite Dax Shepard, serves as an executive producer on the series, and also directed the pilot and the season two premiere episode. The show centers on a newlywed couple who give up their fast-paced, unfulfilling lives in New York and moves to Nebraska for a simpler life.

Bell also voices Poison Ivy in the new DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn and can be seen on Netflix’s new series Medical Police alongside Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.

“I’m supremely keen to expand my partnership with Carolyn Cassidy, Craig Hunegs, Howard Kurtzman, and the entire 20th Century Fox Television family. They’ve been longtime champions of my work, so I’m honored to be able to find a TV home for my company, Lake Bell Prod. Already, they’ve been exceedingly supportive in my future projects, spanning all tones and genres… but that doesn’t mean my office will be on the lot, because, you know… traffic. “

Bell is repped by UTA, Tavistock Wood and Ziffren Brittenham.