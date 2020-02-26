EXCLUSIVE: Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War star Letitia Wright is set to lead cast in Agnieszka Smoczynska’s (Fugue) English-language debut The Silent Twins.

Wright will star alongside rising Brit actress Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song) in the movie which is being produced by Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou (The Farewell), 42’s (Ironbark) Ben Pugh and Joshua Horsfield, and Madant’s Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska (High Life).

Andrea Seigel’s (Laggies) script is based on the well-received book The Silent Twins by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace. The chilling true story follows twin sisters who were entirely silent, communicating only to each other in a private language. They became obsessed with writing fiction, boys, and crime in their teens but their intense bond ultimately turned into something more dangerous.

The drama, which is due to shoot in April, is being financed by Kindred Spirit and co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and Moderator Inwestycje. 30WEST arranged the financing and is co-repping U.S. rights alongside ICM Partners and UTA Independent. Protagonist is repping international sales.

Executive producers include Wright; Ewa Puszczyńska (Ida); 30WEST’s Katie Anderson, Jake Carter and Trevor Groth; Alicia Van Couvering; Andrea Seigel; Charlie Morrison and Marjorie Wallace.

Wright was nominated for an Emmy for her role in Black Mirror and last year won BAFTA’s Rising Star Award. Next up she has 20th Century Studios’ Death On The Nile and is the female lead in Steve McQueen’s upcoming drama series Small Axe.

Stage actress Lawrance has starred in Rupert Goold’s King Charles III for BBC2, Miss July, and in Heyday’s The Long Song. Upcoming she has feature Corvidae with Jack Lowden and McQueen’s Small Axe.

Smoczynska won Sundance’s Special Jury Prize for her Polish film debut The Lure. Her second feature, Fugue (Fuga), screened at Cannes.

Warsaw-based Madants is in Berlin with Agnieszka Holland’s Charlatan. They are also in production on Aleksandra Terpińska’s rap musical Other People, a co-production with France’s Alcatraz Films with the co-operation of Warner Bros.

Wright is represented by WME and Identity Agency Group. Lawrance is repped by Gordon and French. Smocyznska is repped by ICM Partners, Field Entertainment and High Spot Talent Agency. Seigel is repped by Writ Large and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.