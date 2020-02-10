‘Black Mirror’ Creators Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones Waste Little Time In Launching New Production Outfit

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the creators of Netflix drama Black Mirror, have established a new production outfit just days after quitting their Endemol Shine Group company House Of Tomorrow.

The pair set up Broke And Bones last week, each taking a 50% stake in the company, which is set to be the vehicle through which the British creatives produce their future work.

They have been in protracted negotiations with Netflix about an exclusive deal, but to continue making Black Mirror, Netflix would effectively need to buy out the rights to the show from Endemol Shine, in what could be a lucrative deal for the production group.

Talks are continuing, Deadline understands, and Brooker has spoken about his desire to continue making the anthology drama, which has run for five seasons on Channel 4 and Netflix, scooping six Emmys.

Deadline revealed Brooker and Jones’ departure from House Of Tomorrow in January, ending their long association with Endemol Shine. They launched House Of Tomorrow in 2014 and before that were aligned to Endemol Shine’s comedy producer Zeppotron, through which they made the first two seasons of Black Mirror, Sky’s detective spoof show A Touch of Cloth and BBC Two’s Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe.