‘Birds Of Prey’ Hatching Around $4M+ On Thursday Night – Early Look

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros.’ R-rated Suicide Squad DC spinoff Birds of Prey is eyeing an estimated $4M to $5M according to industry estimates tonight from showtimes that began at 6PM.

Though much lower than such R-rated superhero fare as Joker ($13.3M), Deadpool ($12.7M) and Logan ($9.5M), Birds of Prey is more female skewing. Hopefully the under 25 female set, which is known to head to the multiplex in packs at the last minute, can raise business upward. Showtimes began at 6PM. Birds of Prey expands to 4,236 locations tomorrow.

Birds of Prey‘s preview numbers currently are just under Shazam‘s $5.9M Thursday previews (which was PG-13 rated and had early shows that began at 4PM), and right around Warner Bros.’ R-rated 2009 feature adaptation of DC’s Watchmen ($4.5M) which was back when previews started at midnight.

While tracking largely has the domestic start between $50M-$55M, Warners was spotting $45M, and the more sources I speak with, the more they think the Margot Robbie movie will open in the upper $40M range. On the plus side, Birds of Prey has a great Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% Certified Fresh, significantly higher than the PG-13 Suicide Squad (27% Rotten) and not far from Wonder Woman (93% Certified Fresh). Birds of Prey has the advantage of higher priced cinema formats including PLFs, Dolby, Imax, and 4DX Motion Seats.

Sundance Film Festival world cinema winner Cathy Yan directs Birds of Prey off a script by Christina Hodson. Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad role as punk girl crook Harley Quinn. In the wake of breaking up with her boyfriend The Joker, she gets involved in a caper to recover a diamond that’s been pick-pocketed by a young girl. She’s a wanted person by Kingpin Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), but Harley teams with a motley crew of femmes –Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save her.

Birds of Prey is taking flight in 73 territories this weekend including France, Korea, Indonesia, Belgium and Switzerland, sans Japan with a forecasted $60M-$70M launch. The pic’s net cost after $12.6M California tax credits is around $84.5M.