‘Birds Of Prey’ Reveals Harley Quinn As A Bernie Sanders Supporter

She’s a violent, murdering maniac. But she’s also apparently a Bernie Bro.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has politics apparently in line with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as revealed in the new Birds of Prey. In one scene, Roman Sionis (played by Ewan McGregor) holds her captive.

As the voiceover of Quinn explains her relationship with Sionis and how she might have repulsed him, the word “Voted for Bernie” briefly appear on the screen.

Director Cathy Yan told The Washington Post that the idea came from screenwriter Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), who wanted a bit of comic relief.

“We always knew we wanted to have this string-out of ridiculous things that Roman would get upset at Harley for, so we just kept throwing things out there,” Yan said.

The flash was intended to be funny, she added. “There are details like that throughout the film that on first or even second viewing, you say: ‘Did I just see that?’”

So far, Bernie is having a better week than Birds of Prey, which is underperforming in its opening week.