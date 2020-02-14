Billie Eilish Releases James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time To Die’

Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish has dropped her latest song, “No Time To Die”, the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film. You can listen to it above.

The release of “No Time To Die” comes ahead of the film’s global release, which hits theaters April 2 in the UK and April 10 in the U.S. The 18-year-old Eilish is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song. She’ll be performing it live for the first time at The Brit Awards in London on February 18.

The song was produced by her brother; fellow multi-Grammy winner Finneas, alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

“Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.

Eilish made Grammy history last month as the youngest artist to win in all four major categories, taking away five wins in total for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her brother and sole collaborator Finneas took home an additional two Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical. Last Sunday, the pair performed live during the In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Oscars.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”. Finneas adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”