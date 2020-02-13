Bill Prady’s Pine Tree Entertainment Names Netflix’s Chris Sanagustin As President

EXCLUSIVE: Former Netflix executive Chris Sanagustin has joined Bill Prady’s (The Big Bang Theory) new production company Pine Tree Entertainment, LTD as President. Sanagustin also will be Prady’s producing partner at Pine Tree, which is based at The Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. Prady and Sanagustin will create and develop new scripted projects across all genres including drama, fantasy, sci fi and comedy via Pine Tree, which is in a first-look deal with Netflix.

“One of the reasons I’m so excited to be launching this company, and working with Chris in particular, is because we both have eclectic palates that span multiple genres and formats, and we share a passion for championing emerging talent,” said Prady. “It doesn’t hurt that Chris has also worked at Netflix, has great relationships and strong creative chops — and she has a reputation for being a true advocate for her creative partners.”

Sanagustin previously served as Director, International Originals at Netflix. Prior to Netflix, she held several senior management positions at the NBC Universal group of companies including Syfy, Universal Cable Productions and Universal TV.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with an amazingly talented writer/producer who has created iconic television and some truly memorable laugh-out-loud moments. I look forward to working with Bill, a fellow nerd from the rust belt, to bring diverse points of view to screens of every size,” added Sanagustin.

Prady is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Lichter Grossman. Sanagustin is repped by Patti Felker.