‘Bigger’ Renewed: Will Packer’s BET+ Comedy Gets Season 2 Pickup

BET+ is getting more Bigger. The streamer has handed a Season 2 renewal for the comedy series from executive producer Will Packer and his Will Packer Media. Watch the cast react to the pickup news above.

“I’m so proud of this show,” Packer said. “And I can’t wait for new audiences to follow the shenanigans of this wild and crazy group of black thirtysomethings. Buckle up for Season 2.”

Created by Felischa Marye, the 10-episode first season of Bigger follows single-black-woman Layne (Tanisha Long) and her close-knit group of friends as they navigate love, friendships, career ambitions and the journey to getting bigger, together. When a college acquaintance suddenly dies, the group is forced to take a deeper look at their messy lives, while asking themselves— is this it or is there something bigger and better?

Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger also star in the comedy, which premiered in September.

“We are excited and proud to bring the Bigger squad back for another run,” BET+ GM Devin Griffin said. “Will and Felischa have been tremendous partners, and we can’t wait to dive deeper into the hilarious and complicated lives of Layne and her group of friends. … Fans embraced the show because it’s real and fresh and provides a new way for black viewers to see themselves in original black stories on screen.”