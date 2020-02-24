Betsy Brandt To Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Jefferies’

EXCLUSIVE: Life in Pieces alum Betsy Brandt is set as the female lead opposite Jim Jefferies in his NBC comedy pilot Jefferies, from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Jefferies and Martin, Jefferies stars the veteran comedian as a fictionalized version of himself – a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend (Brandt).

Brandt’s Cleo is Jim’s best friend and mother of his child.

Jefferies and Martin executive produce with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills, along with Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray for Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Known for her role as Marie Schrader on AMC drama Breaking Bad, Brandt recently starred as Heather on comedy series Life in Pieces, which aired for four seasons on CBS. She recurred on the USA drama series Pearson and has been recurring on the freshman CBS comedy series The Unicorn, from Life In Pieces producer Kapital Entertainment.

Brandt next will be seen in AMC anthology series Soulmate and in a starring role in dark indie comedy feature Killing Eleanor. She’s repped by TalentWorks and Patty Woo Management.