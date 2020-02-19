Bethenny Frankel To Headline Business Competition Series From Mark Burnett At HBO Max

Reality TV vet and producer Bethenny Frankel is set to headline a new business competition series for HBO Max. The streamer has handed an eight-episode order to The Big Shot with Bethenny (working title), from MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Frankel’s B Real Productions.

In each half-hour episode, the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team. Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.

The series is highly reminiscent of The Apprentice franchise, also produced by Burnett and hosted by Donald Trump, which aired on NBC.

Related Story 'Vegas High': HBO Max Drama Pilot Adds Six Series Regulars To Cast

“I first met Bethenny when I put her on the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City and she’s always both impressed and entertained me,” says Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “It’s incredible to see her empire continue to grow and I know that candidates will be clamoring to work for her.”



The Big Shot with Bethenny (wt) is produced by MGM Television, B Real Productions and Big Fish Entertainment. Burnett, Barry Poznick, Frankel and Dan Cesareo executive produce.

“Bethenny is that rare talent whose creative instincts are equal to her business acumen and working with her to create this series has been an amazing collaboration,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television. “We’re giving fans what they want, access inside Bethenny’s businesses so they can see how she runs her empire, all while offering one fan the chance of a lifetime to join her executive team. We’ve found the perfect home in HBO Max to bring this exclusive opportunity to viewers.”

A frequent collaborator of MGM Worldwide Television Group Chairman Burnett, Frankel appeared as a shark on two seasons of ABC’s critically acclaimed series Shark Tank, and was the series’ highest rated guest shark to-date. Frankel is the Founder & CEO of Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand offering practical solutions to women, and former star of the popular Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York City. In 2011, she was named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities by Forbes.

Added Frankel: “Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”