Cynthia Nixon Endorses Bernie Sanders In New Video

Presidential campaigns are stepping up their celebrity endorsements, with the latest being Cynthia Nixon, the former Sex and the City star and New York gubernatorial candidate, who is backing Bernie Sanders.

Nixon will campaign for Sanders in Las Vegas this weekend, before heading to New Hampshire for the primary on Tuesday.

In the video, she says, “In the same terrifying and muscular way that Trump is a force for so much of what is bad in this country, in this world, Bernie has that same kind of muscularity of vision but for good. A candidate who is too beholden to big money and the establishment and just basically doesn’t want to rock the boat is never going to be a powerful enough counterbalance to what Donald Trump has to offer. You need someone as vigorous and who is wanting to turn the system upside down.”

“People don’t vote for somebody who kind of checks a lot of boxes. People vote for somebody that they have a strong emotional connection to the things that person is saying. And that’s what Bernie is offering.”

Nixon ran in the Democratic primary for governor against incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Nixon received 34% of the vote to Cuomo with 66%. She has returned to acting and will be seen in the upcoming Netflix project Ratched and HBO’s The Gilded Age.