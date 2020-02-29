Berlin Film Festival Winners Announced – Updating Live

Refresh for latest…: The 70th Berlin Film Festival, and the first under new leadership team Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, draws to a close this evening with the main prizes to be awarded at the Berlinale Palast. The festival kicked off on February 20 against a gloomy backdrop that included a terror attack in the German town of Hanau, fears about the coronavirus, the festival’s Alfred Bauer situation and local infrastructural challenges.

Then, ahead of the awards ceremony tonight, climate activists said they would occupy the red carpet. The fest noted it had reached an agreement on a peaceful and “good solution,” but warned of possible disturbances.

Among the best reviewed films to have screened in competition are Tsai Ming-liang’s Days, Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Christian Petzold’s Undine. We’ll be updating the winners, including the main Golden and Silver Bears selected by Jeremy Irons’ jury, as they are announced, see below.

BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2020 WINNERS

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTRESS

Paula Beer, Undine

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTOR

Elio Germano, Hidden Away

SILVER BEAR FOR BEST SCREENPLAY

Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo

SILVER BEAR FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION

Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha

SILVER BEAR SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE 70TH BERLINALE

Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven

ENCOUNTERS

BEST FILM

The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner

BEST DIRECTOR

Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog

Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)

BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh

Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)

GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD

Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo

Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)

GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM

T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon

SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM

Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel

SHORT FILM AWARD

Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury

There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)

Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)

Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)

FIPRESCI

Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)

The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)

Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)

The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)