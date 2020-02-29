Berlin Film Festival Winners Announced – Updating Live

Refresh for latest…: The 70th Berlin Film Festival, and the first under new leadership team Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, draws to a close this evening with the main prizes to be awarded at the Berlinale Palast. The festival kicked off on February 20 against a gloomy backdrop that included a terror attack in the German town of Hanau, fears about the coronavirus, the festival’s Alfred Bauer situation and local infrastructural challenges.
Then, ahead of the awards ceremony tonight, climate activists said they would occupy the red carpet. The fest noted it had reached an agreement on a peaceful and “good solution,” but warned of possible disturbances.
Among the best reviewed films to have screened in competition are Tsai Ming-liang’s Days, Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Christian Petzold’s Undine. We’ll be updating the winners, including the main Golden and Silver Bears selected by Jeremy Irons’ jury, as they are announced, see below.
BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2020 WINNERS
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTRESS
Paula Beer, Undine
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST ACTOR
Elio Germano, Hidden Away
SILVER BEAR FOR BEST SCREENPLAY
Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo
SILVER BEAR FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION
Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha
SILVER BEAR SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE 70TH BERLINALE
Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven
ENCOUNTERS
BEST FILM
The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner
BEST DIRECTOR
Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog
Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)
BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh
Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)
GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD
Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo
Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)
GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM
T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon
SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM
Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel
SHORT FILM AWARD
Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury
There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)
Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)
Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)
FIPRESCI
Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)
The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)
Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)
The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)
