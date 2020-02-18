Berlin Premiere ‘Eyimofe (This is My Desire)’ Lands Sales Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria-U.S. co-production Eyimofe (This is My Desire) has picked up sales representation in advance of its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

New York-based Aspect Ratio Sales has taken rights, excluding Africa and Asia where producer GDN Studios retains.

The project comes from filmmakers Arie Asiri and Chuko Esiri, twins born 30 minutes apart in Warri, Nigeria, and is their feature debut. The story follows two Nigerians who, trying to better the lives of their families, both consider whether life would be better on foreign shores.

Melissa O. Adeyemo and Toke Alex Ibru produced alongside the Esiri twins.

U.S. outfit Ominira Studios co-produced with Nigerian companies Kimiera Media and GDN Productions.

The film premieres In Berlin’s Forum program on February 24.