‘Benediction’: Bankside Launches Sales On Terence Davies’ WWI Drama Starring Jack Lowden

Bankside is launching world sales at the EFM on WWI movie Benediction. Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) is attached to star as poet and soldier Siegfried Sassoon in writer-director Terence Davies’ upcoming biopic. Shoot is due to get underway next month in the UK.

Lowden, a recent BAFTA Rising Star nominee, will portray English soldier and poet Sassoon, who was decorated for bravery on the Western Front, and is best remembered for his poems about the First World War, which brought him public and critical acclaim. Sassoon became a focal point for dissent within the armed forces when he made a lone protest against the continuation of the war.

The long-gestating movie marks the return of festival favorite Davies, director of movies including A Quiet Passion, Distant Voices, Still Lives and The House Of Mirth. The Brit filmmaker’s last movie A Quiet Passion from 2016 was about American poet Emily Dickinson.

Brit producer Mike Elliott of Emu Films (Dirty God) is producing. Financiers include BFI, BBC Films, M.Y.R.A. Entertainment and Lipsync. Emu is also a producer on Steve McQueen’s upcoming TV series Small Axe.