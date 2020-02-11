EXCLUSIVE: International sales firm Visit Films has boarded well-received Sundance movie Dinner In America.

Visit has taken world rights excluding U.S. and Canada for the grungy rom-com, which had its world premiere in Sundance’s US Competition section. Visit will be screening the film in the market at the Berlinale.

Set in a dreary Midwestern suburb, the film follows punk rocker Simon (a lauded performance from Kyle Gallner) who is on the run again after a heated confrontation ends with him setting fire to a family’s front lawn. Meanwhile, eccentric loner Patty (Emily Skeggs) lives at home with no friends and no future, spending most of her nights writing erotic love letters to the masked singer of her favorite band Psyops. A chance encounter brings Patty and Simon together, though Patty doesn’t realize that Simon is the anonymous singer she’s been professing her love to. Feeling a spark of rebellion (and attraction), the two outcasts set out to take down all the liars, bullies, and conformists that have made their lives hell.

Also starring are Pat Healy, Griffin Gluck, Lea Thompson, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

The feature is written and directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, who previously wrote and directed The Bunny Game. Producers are Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, David Hunter, Ross Putman, John Covert, and Sam Slater.

The film is a PSH Collective production. Cinetic reps U.S. rights. We sat down with the team at Sundance.