Bella Heathcote To Star In ‘Pieces Of Her’ Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Heathcote (Strange Angel, The Man in the High Castle) is set to headline Pieces of Her, Netflix’s dramatic thriller series based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter. Heathcote will star opposite Toni Collette in the eight-episode series, which comes from an all-female creative team led by Charlotte Stoudt, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter and Minkie Spiro.

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

A self-sabotager, Andy (Heathcote) is a college dropout living in her mother's garage apartment. Aimless and struggling for direction, she is the complete opposite of her mother, Laura (Collette), a poised and well-respected speech pathologist. When a life-changing incident takes place at a small-town diner, Andy is forced to fend for herself as she is plunged into a world where nothing is as it seems.

Stoudt executive produces with Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories, and Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Spiro and Glatter.

Australian actress Heathcote, known for her roles on CBS All Access’ Strange Angel and Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, stars in the indie movie Relic, which premiered at Sundance. She is repped by WME, More/Medavoy Management, JM Agency and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.